modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Is Hiplife Group Praye Splitting Up Again Already?

RazzOnline
20 minutes ago | Hiplife News

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Unconfirmed information reaching Razzonline.com indicates that multiple award winning group, Praye is on the verge of breaking up again.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">The one time prolific group made up of Tintin,Tietia and Choirmaster Honeho noted with the hit song ‘Angelina’ firstly broke up  after kicking out Choirmaster in 2013 to become a duo not too long ago.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Choirmaster,who had blamed Praye Tintin for their breakup explained that the latter got a contract while they were together and started to record as a solo artiste.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Eugene Baah Boadu aka Choirmaster accentuated extensively that, they had a meeting and Praye Tintin disclosed to them that, he wanted to embark on a solo project and that he was about releasing his singles.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">In 2016,Praye announced their patch-up as a duo  comprising of Nana Kwame (Praye Tintin) and Steven Fiawoo(Praye Tiatia)with a song titled ‘KPortor’

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Razzonline.com’s source has learned that Praye Tintin is again the reason why they are  contemplating another break up. The source also emphasized that, a pastor had advised Praye Tintin to go solo, and so the latter is on the verge of releasing a gospel song to confirm their break up.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">At the time of filing this report,attempts to reach Praye for clarification proved unsuccessful.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Hiplife News

TOP STORIES

Ghana to also experience mudslide if … – Expert

22 hours ago

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

18 August 2017

quot-img-1Nobody can make you inferior without your consent

By: Abraham Lincoln quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line