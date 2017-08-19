TOP STORIES
Is Hiplife Group Praye Splitting Up Again Already?
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Unconfirmed information reaching Razzonline.com indicates that multiple award winning group, Praye is on the verge of breaking up again.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">The one time prolific group made up of Tintin,Tietia and Choirmaster Honeho noted with the hit song ‘Angelina’ firstly broke up after kicking out Choirmaster in 2013 to become a duo not too long ago.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Choirmaster,who had blamed Praye Tintin for their breakup explained that the latter got a contract while they were together and started to record as a solo artiste.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Eugene Baah Boadu aka Choirmaster accentuated extensively that, they had a meeting and Praye Tintin disclosed to them that, he wanted to embark on a solo project and that he was about releasing his singles.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">In 2016,Praye announced their patch-up as a duo comprising of Nana Kwame (Praye Tintin) and Steven Fiawoo(Praye Tiatia)with a song titled ‘KPortor’
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Razzonline.com’s source has learned that Praye Tintin is again the reason why they are contemplating another break up. The source also emphasized that, a pastor had advised Praye Tintin to go solo, and so the latter is on the verge of releasing a gospel song to confirm their break up.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">At the time of filing this report,attempts to reach Praye for clarification proved unsuccessful.
