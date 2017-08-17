TOP STORIES
Desist from telling people what I don't want them to hear or else you would not like what I will tell youBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
Gallaxy Part Ways With Harbour City Recordz.
Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeat music group,Gallaxy has parted ways with Harbour City Recordz after six good years of music business.
The group's publicist,Jonilar confirmed the break up to KMJ on 'Day Break Hitz' live on Hitz 103.9FM in Accra this morning. According to him, it was a mutual agreement between the record label and the group that has churned out great tunes back to back in the past years.
Gallaxy under Harbour City Recordz, has released about 17 singles,close to 10 music videos,an award in 2016 and multiple awards nominations in Ghana and Abroad. The group made up of Kwesi Dav,Bra Chiky and their engineer,Shottoh Blinqx is still keep their clique and expected to release a new song in the days to come.
Harbour City Recordz is owned by business mogul,Gideon Narh who also owns Harbour City Entertainment and Harbour City Logistics.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News