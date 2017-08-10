TOP STORIES
One of the risks of life is trusting someone, but we cannot do without it.By: Osei, Worms, Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
Meet Ogidi; The Only Hiplife Artiste In A Wheel Chair
Being physically challenged for most people will be a very resplendent excuse for the lack of success in any area of life. They would have given up on themselves and blamed it on nature; but this is not the case for Italy-based Ghanaian Artiste Ogidi.
He is the only hiplife artiste in a wheel chair and trust me; he’s doing better than most artistes without any physical disability.
Known in real life as Ogidi Brown,In 2015, Ogidi was involved in a near fatal car accident in Italy which confined him to a wheel chair.
The 25-year-old hiplife artiste who is signed onto his own record label; OGB Music was born and raised in Asafo a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
He began doing music at a tender age and became one half of his former group, a duo called ‘A-Boys’.
Speaking in an inspiring interview with Razzonline.com,Ogidi who’s currently in Ghana to promote his music and touch lives through his zero excuse disability campaign; expressed worry about the state of disability in Ghana and the rest of Africa.
He emphasized that,people regardless of their physical state should in their smallest way be able to find something productive to do to bring down the dependency level and poor state of being disabled.
“Disability shouldn’t be an excuse for poverty or low quality of life in any person; I don’t see why crippled people should be begging for alms on the street...the term ‘disabled’ is a mere excuse on which plenty able bodies are riding on for being poor which is very appalling”,Ogidi quipped passionately to Razzonline.com
Ogidi Brown is currently promoting his two single tracks titled ‘Asem Sebe’ featuring Flowking Stone and ‘The Chance’ that also features Fameye and produced by Mix Masta Garzy .
Kindly listen to 'Asem Sebe' Ft Flowking Stone below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/ogidi-brown-asemsebe-ft-flowking-stone-prod-by-tubhanibeatz-1
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News