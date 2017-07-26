TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Runway To Redcarpet: Agbani Darego, Michelle Williams, Seyi Shay, Lil Mama, Candace Bushnell Brings Fulani Fashion Dresses Off The Runway Onto The Red Carpet
Some A-list Nigerian and Hollywood celebrities walked different red carpet events around the world sporting some of the most beautiful creations seen on the runway created by Vienna based designer of Nigerian descent, Fulani Fashion.
The female stars include former Miss World Agbani Darego, American hip hop star Lil Mama, Nigerian singer Seyi Shay, Former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams, American TV producer and novelist Candace Bushnell, and more.
These fashion darlings looked nothing short of sublime in their off-the-catwalk styles matching their make-up and accessories to their outfit to complete their glow-getting ensemble.
There's nothing more beautiful than seeing those dresses come to life, and how the celebrities choose to style them.
From the runway to the red carpet, take a look at the best looks these celebrities are serving.
