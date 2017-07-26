modernghana logo

Runway To Redcarpet: Agbani Darego, Michelle Williams, Seyi Shay, Lil Mama, Candace Bushnell Brings Fulani Fashion Dresses Off The Runway Onto The Red Carpet

Mo AfricaPR
34 minutes ago | General News

Some A-list Nigerian and Hollywood celebrities walked different red carpet events around the world sporting some of the most beautiful creations seen on the runway created by Vienna based designer of Nigerian descent, Fulani Fashion.

The female stars include former Miss World Agbani Darego, American hip hop star Lil Mama, Nigerian singer Seyi Shay, Former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams, American TV producer and novelist Candace Bushnell, and more.

These fashion darlings looked nothing short of sublime in their off-the-catwalk styles matching their make-up and accessories to their outfit to complete their glow-getting ensemble.

There's nothing more beautiful than seeing those dresses come to life, and how the celebrities choose to style them.

From the runway to the red carpet, take a look at the best looks these celebrities are serving.

11[1]

8[1]

14[1]

Fulani Agbani 1

Fulani Lil Mama

Fulani Seyi 2

Fulani Seyi1

Img 3541

Img 3544

Img 3545

Lil.ma

Michelle.omatu

Img 3547

General News

