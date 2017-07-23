modernghana logo

MUSIC: Saint Philzy---I'll Be Remembered

Victor Chidex
2 hours ago | New Release

'll Be Remembered,' is a song dedicated to our nation, Africa and worldwide. This is to be remembered for the good things you have done and all the hearts that you have touched.

Also to our leaders, stop fooling us and lead us well so that you will be remembered when you are no more and let us all come together as one, stop fighting each other and stop being political toys or weapons.

The time to be your brother's keeper is now! Let us embrace peace and unity that's all we need and think about yourself. What will you be remembered for when you are gone, do good so that good things will follow you.

DOWNLOAD MP3: Saint philzy - I'll be remembered

DIRECT DL: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/247767

