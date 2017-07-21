TOP STORIES
If it does not kill me it will make me strongerBy: kofi beng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Double Dee Admits, “We’re All Singing For Women, When They Love You, You’ll Blow”
Afropop singer Luke Chinonso Onwuzuruike aka Double Dee has admitted in a recent interviews that women run the Nigerian music industry, adding they determine who trends and who doesn’t.
The light skinned artiste who is also a producer said; “Everyone is saying their music is inspiring and this and that but if the ladies don’t love it, it is rubbish.
“The industry is kind of driven by women and men move with whatever they love. It might seem as if everyone is singing about women, but is has to be so because everyone is fighting to get in the hearts of the beautiful women with their music.
“That doesn’t mean we will dedicate all our songs to women but you just have to give them the best because they rule the world”
With an album on the pipeline, the singer who made his debut just last year with a single and a video, said the race for survival has flooded the industry with jokers and all they do is make the lives of other upcoming artistes miserable.
“I believe in God and my talent that I have what it takes play at the top. I work hard every day, even when I know that it won’t be easy in anyway. I have so much in stock and with time, the world will surely have a feel of what I can do”
Watch Double Dee’s debut single Sambele
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News