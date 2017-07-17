modernghana logo

K F Sare Ft Yaa Pono - My Lady (Prod By Kin Dee)

Emmanuel Arhin
1 hour ago | Audio Report

Finally, we bring to you the much awaited collaboration by K F Sare which features the Uptown Energy boss Yaa Pono

They call this one My Lady which was mixed and produced by Ghana's finest, Kin Dee.

My Lady here is a joint, that enlightens us more on the sweetness of love, and how adorable it is, especially, with the right person.

K F Sare has promised to stay relevant this time and will be bringing to us songs that music lovers have been waiting for.

We dont doubt that because My Lady here is gradually becoming my favorite song for the year.

