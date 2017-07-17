TOP STORIES
NO WAR OR FIGHTING ABOUT WHO WINS IS ALL ABOUT THE PEOPLE CHOSE.By: GEORGE FREDDY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
K F Sare Ft Yaa Pono - My Lady (Prod By Kin Dee)
Finally, we bring to you the much awaited collaboration by K F Sare which features the Uptown Energy boss Yaa Pono
They call this one My Lady which was mixed and produced by Ghana's finest, Kin Dee.
My Lady here is a joint, that enlightens us more on the sweetness of love, and how adorable it is, especially, with the right person.
K F Sare has promised to stay relevant this time and will be bringing to us songs that music lovers have been waiting for.
We dont doubt that because My Lady here is gradually becoming my favorite song for the year.
Listen/Download below...
DIRECT LINK
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/my-lady
