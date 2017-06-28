TOP STORIES
Minister Ama Hudson To Release Salvation Themed Single ‘Obegyewo’ On 3rd July
Cape Coast based songstress Minister Ama Hudson is set to release a salvation themed single titled, ‘Obegyewo’, literally meaning “He (Jesus Christ) will save you,” online and on Cape Coast based radio station Live Fm 107.5FM at 2pm on Monday, 3rd July, 2017
Produced by JEM Records, the inspiration song is her first single in what promises to be a major phase in the career of Minister Hudson.
“Obegyewo” will be released simultaneously on sound cloud, YouTube Facebook, Whatsapp, twitter, television and radio on 3rd July- a public holiday in Ghana.
Ahead of the release of her awe inspiring song, Minister Ama Hudson said she wants to bring the message of salvation through Jesus Christ to bare on the lives of men.
“I decided to write Obegyewo because Salvation is the most important thing in every man's life, “she said.
Asked why she chose the song title, ‘Obegyewo,’ she said, “I chose Obegyewo because without Salvation you can't come to God and without God life is meaningless.”
The wife of renowned preacher, J.K. Hudson, Minister Ama Hudson combines her teaching work, looking after her two sons and supporting her husband’s evangelistic work in the media and on the pulpit, among others things.
She offered some insight on how and when she started her song ministration saying, “I've been singing since I was in Sunday school. Roughly for about 24 years now,” adding that her motivation for singing is “the word of God.”
Through her song, she hopes to bring people to a deeper understanding of their maker.
“I'm believing God to draw all men to himself and for people to understand that if they are alive, then it must be all about Jesus.
She expressed her heart felt gratitude to all who have helped in diverse ways to bring her dream into reality.
“I thank God for bringing a supporter who wouldn't want his name to be mentioned. I want to tell all those who follow me to get ready for God is about to bless them through my ministrations. I want to thank u all for making it a reality, “she summed up.
J.K. Hudson Ministries is a field ministry using TV, Radio, Indoor and outdoor revival and healing programs to change lives and raise leaders for the King.
Contact:
Sound cloud: Ama Hudson
Facebook page: Ama Hudson
Instagram: Iamamahudson
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @amahudson1
Phone: 0206807053 or 0277551073
