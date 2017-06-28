TOP STORIES
FaReed Wow's Crowd at VVIP Sallahfest At NIMA On Sallah Day
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. The month lasts 29–30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon and this year's lasted from May 26th to June 24th.
Sallah-fest, an annual feast and musical festival aimed at bringing together Muslim communities in Accra hosted by Ghanaian music group VVIP and supported by various musicians in the music industry. This year's sallah-fest saw Performances from VVIP, M.anifest, Kwaw Kese, FaReed, Mzvee, D-black, Wiser Greid, Rudebwoy Ranking and many more.
FaReed, the Hiphop Alhaji who performed right after King Promise got a massive welcome from the crowd who jammed to some of his most requested and played songs, Zaafi and Goga respectively.
After successful performance FaReed, the Hiphop Alhaji got a huge endorsement from host, commotion Promotion of Livefm who held FaReed on stage for a moment and confidently told the crowd to look out for FaReed, and that he's going to be a superstar.
