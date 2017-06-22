modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Vivian Jill Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby

Raphael Nyame || Asempanews.com
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Ghanaian movie personality Vivian Jill has shared an eye catching photograph of her baby.

The movie star gave birth on Thursday February 23th at the United States of America.

The movie icon who named his child over the weekend saw many celebrities like James Gardiner, Emelia Brobbey, Roselyn Ngissag, Mercy Asiedu, Nana Ama McBrown amongst others.

👑KING👑 Alfie says good night⛺ @samphophie

A post shared by Vivian Jill Lawrence (@vivian_jill_lawrence) on


