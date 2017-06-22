TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Vivian Jill Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby
Ghanaian movie personality Vivian Jill has shared an eye catching photograph of her baby.
The movie star gave birth on Thursday February 23th at the United States of America.
The movie icon who named his child over the weekend saw many celebrities like James Gardiner, Emelia Brobbey, Roselyn Ngissag, Mercy Asiedu, Nana Ama McBrown amongst others.
