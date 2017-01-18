I never visited Ramzy in prison - Okyeame Quophi admits

Okyeame Quophi, who was the manager of ‘Stars of the Future’ runner-up Ramzy Amui has debunked claims by the singer that he never made any effort to visit him while he was in jail.

The former member of the hiplife group ‘Akyeame’ disclosed in an interview with Hitz FM’s Ibrahim Ben-Bako that he had made a promise to Ramzy before he had left for jail. He, however, fell short of disclosing what promise it was.

In 2007, Ramzy and eight others pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and dishonesty receiving under Article 29, Clause 146 of the criminal code.

With four months to the end of his term, he filed an appeal which landed him 10 more years after the appeal failed. However, by some divine intervention, he was released after 10 years on December 29 last year.

Reacting to Ramzy’s claims, he said, “That was a promise to him before he went. There are a whole lot of things that I cannot talk about publicly…. It will not be professional on my path, but I quite remember I said the words to him before he went. I’m a man of my words.”

Okyeame Quophi after being questioned persistently by Ibrahim Ben-Bako to find out the words he said to Ramzy before he left for jail said: “Ibrahim, you can come hold my neck and hold my stomach I’m not going to say anything.”

Okyeame Quophi confirmed that he never stepped foot into the prisons to visit Ramzy because he wanted to keep the promise he made to him.

He explained that he spoke to him on phone a couple of times and also has been in out and out of the country over the period.

“I’ve been in and out of the country for the period. We have spoken a couple of times. I made attempts but physically I never went there I’m a man of my word like I said,” he explained.

Before his incarceration, Ramzy was fast rising in the Ghanaian music industry. He placed second at the Stars of the Future in 2006 and also auditioned for the M-net West Africa Idol contest in Nigeria in 2007.

He was arrested only a few days before the date he was scheduled to go and compete in Nigeria.

