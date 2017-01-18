Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
18 January 2017

Davido shades D'banj in new single?

Source: vanguardngr.com

DMW boss and Sony Music act, David Oyeleke, born Davido, may be swimming in another troubled water if the lyrics of the latest single is featured by DJ Jimmy Jatt literally means what he says.

In the single ‘Orekelewa’ by DJ Jimmy Jatt, featuring Davido, he could be heard saying for about two minutes into the song remarks that could be referring to the KoKo Master, D’banj.

“Who them dey ask what is the KoKo o. I can tell them say Owo ni KoKo o. He still think say na him be the KoKo o, get outta here he forget say we don carry am go,” he mimes.

If he isn’t referring to D’banj, who is known as the KoKo Master, he probably just playing up one of the mischiefs of his.

But then Davido is known for always flagrantly courting for trouble. His calling media mogul and Ovation publisher ‘my boy’ in Falz’s ‘Bahd Baddo Baddest’ is still very fresh in the minds. And the curious thing about his audacity is that, he’s fond of doing it on other people’s songs.

As oil can easily catch fire and destroy a home, so can it easily destroy a nation but as the same oil can easily help spark a machine and vehicle, then it can also rapidly develop a country
By: Samson Agbelengor
