Gospel News | 2 January 2017 00:50 CET

Minister Ike Cautions OJ after Congratulating him and Guru

By HotFm Online

Ghanaian international gospel musician noted for the hit song “Onyame Gya”;Minister Ike has congratulated Guru and fellow gospel musician Minister OJ for winning awards at the 8th edition of the MTN 4syte music video awards at the Accra International Conference center .

Guru who was nominated in five categories won two of them namely Best edited music video and best choreography music video directed by X’Bills Philms with his hit song ‘Samba’ ft Singlet .OJ on the other hand won the best directed gospel music video with his “Nnipa Hia Mmoa” hit song.

In an email sent to Hotfmonlinegh.com from his residence in Canada,Isaac Wilson aka Minister Ike, after congratulating them, cautioned the “Ma Ye Se Mo Pen” hit-maker,OJ with a reminder that he’s going to keep the best directed music video award only for a while, and that he (Minister Ike) is going to snatch it from him next year:

“Wow,am very happy two of the artistes I predicted would win awards really won. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Guru and Oj for winning big at the just ended MTN 4Syte music video awards.But Oj, remember am going to wrestle with you for the best directed gospel music video award next year ..hahaha.Anyways, well done guys…you truly deserved it”,He said

Minister Ike who is the only Ghanaian gospel musician to win two international awards last year (2016) is currently promoting the video of his newest hit song “Lord I thank You”.

Source:Hotfmonlinegh.com

