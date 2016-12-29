Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Gospel News | 29 December 2016

Ghanaian Gospel Musicians Are On The Right Track — Nhyira Betty

Source: Newshuntermag.blogspot.com

Over the years some Ghanaian gospel musicians have been chastised for doing something contrary to what they are supposed to propagate.

But speaking in a recent interview with J.Life Fm’s Mr. Lattus, Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Nhyira Betty eulogized her colleagues for giving their all to propagate the word of God through music.

According to her most of them are doing well to save souls for the Kingdom of God.

“There are testimonies of people being saved after listening to some of the gospel songs made in Ghana. This should tell you that we are on the right track,” she disclosed. adding that, “We have to be proud because majority of our gospel musicians are doing good music.”

When asked whether there is unity among all the gospel musicians in the country, Nhyira uttered:

“I cannot disclose this to the public but even pastors do fight sometimes…I think we should all come together as one and work towards the goal.”



