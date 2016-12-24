Wisa Greid Is My Favorite New Artist In Ghana – Sarkodie

Superstar, Micheal Owusu Addo popular known as Sarkodie has said Wisa Greid is his Best newupcoming artist in Ghana.

He made this pronouncement during an interview on UTV morning show today about his dupes coming concert (rapaholic).

Speaking to Sarkodie on the show, he made a categorical statement as to the fact that, Wisa is his best rapper in Ghana. According to Sarkodie, Wisa’s talent in terms of music can never be compared with anyone.

”I always say Wisa is my best artist in Ghana and i am never going to run away from that fact. We have a lot of upcoming musicians in Ghana but when you have someone like Wisa who is able to turn his rap into business, don’t joke with such a rapper, after all, we are all working for money. Sarkodie Stated.

When any rapper or any musician is able to deliver his lines in a way the people will accept him as who he is, it should tell you that rapper is a dope rapper and that is who Wisa is.

”Wisa is like my brother in this industry, i speak to him sometimes on a daily basis and advice him, to me he killed it.

He told Kwasi, the music industry is now full of competition and that’s why he has chosen to be called Champion.

