Fancy Gadam, Mzvee To Thrill Fans @ Bass Awards

Tamale-based dancehall artiste Ahmed Mujahid Bello, also known as Fancy Gadam, is one of the artistes headlining this year's Bass Awards 2016 which will take place at the National Theatre on December 25.

The dancehall artiste will perform alongside some selected artistes at the awards ceremony which is expected to attract thousands of patrons.

Fancy Gadam who is expected to entertain music fans with his dancehall songs from his previous and current album is also expected to deliver an electrifying performance.

Fancy Gadam is one of the enterprising young music icons who has appeared on many musical concerts held in the country and performed with big stars like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, among others, on one platform.

The event will also witness performances from some selected acts which include Jupitar, Ras Kuuku, Rudebwoy Ranking, Mzvee, Knii Lante, A.K Songstress, among others.

Fancy has been nominated in five categories which include Dancehall Artiste of The Year, Dancehall Song of The Year and New Artiste of The Year, which he is heavily tipped to win.

Topping the list of nominations is Stonebwoy with eight awards and the likes of US-based Rocky Dawuni with five nominations.

Ace reggae dancehall artiste Osagyefo who has been nominated in the two categories described the Bass Awards “as an event for our genre and deserves to be supported.”

According to Ezekiel Stip of Stip Multimedia who are partnering Bullhause Entertainment for the awards, this year's event is set to nudge the bar even higher in terms of production, performances and the general ambience of the show.

This year's edition is the fourth since the Bass Awards was instituted in 2013. The event is supported by Trace 57 and the EIB Network, TV 7 and other media partners.

By George Clifford Owusu