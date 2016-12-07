Anita Expands CSR Base

As part of expanding her social responsibility, broadcast journalist Anita Erskine has partnered The Knowledge Channel (TKC) Africa and Flex Watches to help raise funds for socio-economic and health causes.

Flex Watches is a collection of unique time pieces, specially designed and created to help raise funds towards some of the world's most crippling health and socio-economic issues by offering something to the Ghanaian philanthropic and CSR community.

The newly-appointed Pan-African broadcaster and women's advocate, Anita Erskine, who was named the brand ambassador for Flex Watches in Ghana, gives the latter an even greater opportunity to reach different kinds of audiences.

Flex Watches supports causes such as breast cancer, hunger, autism, the need for clean water in rural communities, encouraging expression through the arts and more by committing 10 percent of its sales to organisations whose goal is to work towards the respective cause.

Flex Watches come in 10 different colours – each signifying a particular cause. For example, the plain or patterned pink shade signifies breast cancer, whilst the quest to provide communities with clean water is represented by the plain or patterned blue.

“There are so many advocacy groups and non-profit organisations with great ideas. Unfortunately, money is always a problem, so in our bid to help fix this issue, we at TKC have found this uniquely engaging way of encouraging people to give financial support to the cause of their choice by buying a Flex Watch to positively impact worthy causes,” Hannah Acquah, Director of TKC, said.

Ms Erskine was excited to have partnered with TKC, indicating that “it is an honour to be part of this.”

“The Flex Watch formula is deeply intriguing. Generally, some of the reasons we can't find solutions and tend to hit a wall in dealing with them is because we are unable to get adequate funding. I am eager to see what the future holds for all of us,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

