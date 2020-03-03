Samuel Takyi Targets Medal Zone At Tokyo 2020

Young amateur boxer, Samuel Takyi has confidently disclosed his desire to win an Olympic medal when he represents Ghana at the upcoming Games come July and August.

The 19-year-old enterprising pugilist who found his way into the Black Bombers team this year said he is very sure of winning an Olympic medal because the exposure his first international exposure has given him means he can do better and more for his country.

Samuel Takyi, a product of the Discipline Boxing Gym at Ussher Town in Accra missed the gold medal at the finals of the Dakar Qualifications dubbed ‘Road To Tokyo 2020’, but was marvellous at the third-place match and settled for bronze as well as his ticket in a grand style against Isaac Masembe of Uganda in the Men's Featherweight (52-57kg).

When the Black Bombers landed at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, scores of his fans we there to mob and carry him shoulder high, chanting victory songs.

Coach Dr Asare, technical director of the national team said Takyi has the temperament and courage excel on the big stage.

He added that Ghana won a medal in boxing at the 1964 Games in Tokyo, and history can repeat itself.

He was happy that two boxers have qualified to Tokyo 2020 against Rio 2016 when only one boxer represented Ghana.