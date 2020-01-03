ModernGhanalogo

03.01.2020 Football News

GFA Releases Fixtures Of Division One League

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Ghana Football Association have released fixtures for Division One League.

The Division One League has been scheduled to kick start on the weekend of January 10 – 13 per the calendar of the Ghana Football Association.

Clubs in the lower tier league received balls from the Ghana Football Association earlier today ahead of the start of 2019-2020 season.

Below is the full fixture list for the soon-to-start league season:

ZONE TWO
ZONE THREE
