GFA Releases Fixtures Of Division One League By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Listen to articleThe Ghana Football Association have released fixtures for Division One League.The Division One League has been scheduled to kick start on the weekend of January 10 – 13 per the calendar of the Ghana Football Association.Clubs in the lower tier league received balls from the Ghana Football Association earlier today ahead of the start of 2019-2020 season.Below is the full fixture list for the soon-to-start league season:ZONE TWO ZONE THREE Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
