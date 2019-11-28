Young Baker Wins Over GHS114K From mybet.africa

A Kumasi-based baker, Eric Kofi is the latest bettor to win GH¢114, 687.95 upon placing 14 fold multiple bets and gaining 20 per cent bonus with a GH¢1,000 stake over the weekend.

The biggest online sports betting firm on the continent, mybet.africa paid their client instantly with the deserved percentage bonus.

According to Eric Kofi “I was really sure of this bet since I have been exploring the possibilities of raising funds to expand my business. It was a dream come true for me, and I had to double-check to ascertain the winning”

And again said he has been betting for some time now. “I had won bets in the past, but this is my first big win.”

The Head of Marketing and Communications at mybet.africa Kwame Amo said: “It is always great to see our players win big since betting is a daunting task”.

“Congratulations to Eric Kofi on his 114,687.95GHs win” from the entire management team.