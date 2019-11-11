ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2019 Football News

Watch Live: Ghana vs Egypt – CAF U-23 AFCON

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Ghana U-23 team has currently locked horns with their counterpart from Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After drawing their first match of the tournament, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his Black Meteors team need to ensure they win today’s game to keep their chances of progressing to the knockout phase alive.

Stream the match in the post below

Credit: Sankofa TV

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
