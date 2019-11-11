Watch Live: Ghana vs Egypt – CAF U-23 AFCON

The Ghana U-23 team has currently locked horns with their counterpart from Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After drawing their first match of the tournament, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his Black Meteors team need to ensure they win today’s game to keep their chances of progressing to the knockout phase alive.

Stream the match in the post below



Credit: Sankofa TV