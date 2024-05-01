ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: We were distracted ahead of Zamalek SC encounter - Dreams FC GM, Ameenu Shardow reveals

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, has pointed out various distractions as contributing factors to their recent loss against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

In the second leg of the semifinals, held at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Ghanaian FA Cup champions endured a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Egyptian side.

Shardow, in an interview, admitted that while some distractions were positive, they ultimately affected the players' mindset.

Despite these challenges, he highlighted Dreams FC's notable contributions to Ghanaian football, emphasizing the club's resilience.

"We faced numerous distractions leading up to the Zamalek game. Ghanaians were thrilled by Dreams' performance in the group stage," Shardow disclosed to Citi Sports.

"The enthusiasm was palpable, with many eager to be part of our success story through visits and donations. While this was encouraging, it did impact the team's focus. In hindsight, better organization could have mitigated these effects."

Shardow also mentioned inadequate support from certain authorities and corporate entities during crucial stages of their campaign.

"Dreams FC has set a commendable standard in Ghanaian football, but challenges persist. Now, our focus shifts to the FA Cup semifinal clash against Soccer Intellectuals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu," he concluded.

Dreams FC will now turn their attention to their FA Cup semifinal game against Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

