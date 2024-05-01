ModernGhana logo
GFA committeed to support Ghanaian clubs in Africa - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has pledged ongoing support for Ghanaian clubs competing in CAF Inter-club tournaments.

He highlighted the recent successes of Dreams FC and Medeama, breaking the nation's streak of continental disappointments by advancing to the group stages of the Confederation Cup and Champions League respectively.

"As we have always done for all our clubs who play in Africa, the FA will continue to offer our support both financially and logistically to all," Kurt said as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"In the case of Dreams FC, the support from the FA included fueling the generators at the stadium to enable evening games."

Dreams FC's remarkable journey saw them top Group C, marking the first time in two decades a Ghanaian club reached the semi-finals.

Despite a goalless draw in Cairo, their path concluded with a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek in Kumasi. However, they retain the opportunity to re-enter the competition if they triumph in this season's FA Cup.

In contrast, Medeama's campaign in the Champions League ended with a last-place finish in Group D, securing only one victory. Currently trailing by 12 points in the Ghana Premier League, they face an uphill battle.

On a hopeful note, Samartex is poised to potentially represent Ghana in the next Champions League season, sitting seven points clear at the league's summit.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

