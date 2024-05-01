Ghanaian clubs can win CAF inter club competition after Dreams FC's heroics - Ameenu Shardow

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, believes that the team's journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup signals the potential for Ghanaian clubs to excel in continental competitions.

Despite their debut attempt ending with a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek, Dreams FC made history by becoming the first Ghanaian side to reach the semis since 2004, when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko achieved the feat.

Shardow, after constructive talks with the Ghana Football Association, acknowledged the challenges faced but expressed gratitude for the FA's support.

"The campaign was stressful, right from our registration to our participation in the competition, but the FA came through for us, and for that, we are immensely grateful," Shardow is quoted by ghanafa.org to have said.

"What we have done in this campaign is a big statement that Ghanaian football has a lot to offer. This shows that a Ghanaian club can win a trophy in the CAF-organized competitions soon."

Dreams FC may return to the competition if they win this season's FA Cup. Karim Zito's team will battle Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.