Ghana's under 17 will be missing in action as the FIFA begins the U17 world cup in Brazil from 26 October to November 17, as Brazil is set to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time in its history.

Notably, the inactiveness of soccer in Ghana due to the Number 12 documentary has done great harm to Ghanaian youth soccer.

In the history of football in this category no other continent has performed better than Africa at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In fact, in 17 editions of the illustrious event, African nations have lifted the trophy on no fewer than seven occasions (Nigeria five times, Ghana twice). But Senegal, traditional continental heavyweights, have never played at the tournament before. Until now.

Preliminaries:

Africa

The CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations was played in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania between 14 and 28 April 2019, with four places at Brazil 2019 up for grabs. Cameroon emerged as the champions, while Angola and Nigeria also sealed their places. CAF confirmed that Senegal will take the fourth and final place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Qualified teams

The AFC U-16 Championship was played in Malaysia between 20 September and 7 October 2018. Champions Japan, runners-up Tajikistan and semi-finalists Australia and Korea Republic took the confederation’s four spots at Brazil 2019.

Europe

The final stage of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship took place in Republic of Ireland between 3 and 19 May 2019. The Netherlands, who emerged as champions, qualified for Brazil 2019 along with beaten finalists Italy and semi-finalists Spain and France. Hungary then seized the confederation’s final slot by winning a play-off against Belgium.

Qualified teams:

North, Central America and Caribbean

The CONCACAF U-17 Championship was held USA and spread across three phases, the last of which took place between 1 and 16 May 2019. Champions Mexico, beaten finalists USA and semi-finalists Canada and Haiti all qualified for Brazil 2019.

OCEANIA

The OFC U-16 Championship was held between 9 and 22 September 2018 in the Solomon Islands. New Zealand won the tournament and qualified for Brazil 2019 along with the Solomon Islands themselves, who reached the final.

South America

The South American U-17 Championship was held in Peru between 21 March 21 and 14 April 2019. Argentina won the tournament and qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup alongside Chile, Paraguay and Ecuador.