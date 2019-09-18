Popular female sports supporter, Abigail Twumasiwaa Okanta is one of the personalities to be awarded at the upcoming 2019 Ghandour/ WISA/ Omy TV Awards slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
The well-known sports fan who is also the founder of Achievers Club and an executive member of WOSPAG Greater Accra said she was very happy to be named among the 2019 winners and gives thanks and praises to God.
She thanked the executive director of Women In Sports Association (WISA), Madam Gloria Commodore for her hard work to motivate and inspire female sportspeople.
She appealed to companies in Ghana, the National Sports Authority (NSA), SWAG and the Ministry of Youth & Sports to support the initiative to encourage more girls to do sports.
Abigail Twumasiwaa Okanta was a former women’s organiser of the famous Die Hard Supporters Union, and she was honoured at the 2013 African Cup in South Africa as one of the best-dressed fans. She has been featuring prominently in public functions and events involving women and girls.
Full List Of 2019 Ghandour WISA / Omy TV Awards Winners:
Abigail Okanta To Be Honoured By WISA
1. Beatrice Afful - Fitness Ambassador
2. Patience Ofei - Keep Fit Instructor of GAFKCA,
3. Mercy Addy - Former national athlete
4. Grace Armah - Former national athlete
5. Mrs. Enyonam Broom - NSA Secretary
6. Abigail Twumasiwaa Okanta - Sports Supporter
7. Rose Yeboah - High Jump Gold Medalist
8. Grace Obour – 400 Meters Bronze Medalist
9. Winnifred Ntumy - Weightlifting Bronze Medalist
10. Kelsey Woname - Fencer
11. Portia Adukwei Allotey, Multi Talented Sportswoman
12. Vanessa Kolokie - Body Builder
13. Victoria Agbeyeye - Body Builder
14. Ramatu Quaye - Boxer
15. Patience Borkor - Handball Coach
16. Adizatu Kubrah Mustapha - Footballer
17. Naomi Anima - Footballer
18. Uwaisa Mawia -. Footballer
19. Madam Kokui Hanson of Kwese TV - Media
20. Juliet Bawuah of AWSS - Media
21. Nana Akua Amankwa of TV3 - Media
22. Beatrice Laryea of Graphic Communications – Media
23. Lawrencia Akosua Adjei of GTV Sports - Media
24. Helga Gokah of Uniq FM- Media
25. Angela Akua Asante of Triple A Media - Media
26. Naa Amerley Quaye of NB Sports / Obonu Radio - Media
27. Veronica Commey formerly of GNA - Media
28. GRA Royal Ladies Hockey Team,
29. Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies Football Team
30. Ghana Taekwondo,
31. Ghana Judo Team
32. Conquerors Rugby Team
33. Die Hard Supporters Union
The Awards ceremony comes off at the multipurpose court of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.