Kevin-Prince Boateng Finally Reunite With Wife Melissa Satta

Kevin-Prince Boateng and his wife Melissa Satta are finally back together.

The love between the football star and the showgirl is back on track after the pair showcased their love to the world.

Earlier images of the love birds on vacation with their little son Maddox seemed to be a hoax but the pair have now confirmed directly on their respective Instagram profiles.

It appears the love is back after the model revealed the difficulty with her man in the past.

The pair looks have found the balance and seem to have the world at their feet.

After completing his move to Fiorentina in the summer, the Ghana striker confirmed that he stayed in Italy due to his wife and his son despite interest from German clubs.