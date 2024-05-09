Aston Villa out as Olympiakos reach Conference League final

Aston Villa's Europa Conference League run ended at the semi-final stage as opponents Olympiakos set up a final with Fiorentina.

Having lost the first leg 4-2, Villa fell to a 2-0 defeat in Greece to lose their tie 6-2 on aggregate.

Ayoub El Kaabi - who scored a hat-trick in the first leg - opened the scoring in Piraeus, tapping in Marin Ruiz's low cross in the 10th minute against the run of play.

Unai Emery's side dominated possession but lacked composure in the final third.

And El Kaabi benefitted from a tight offside call to double his tally with eight minutes remaining by latching on to a long pass forward and burying a shot beyond Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa were hoping to reach their first European final since Tony Barton's team won the European Cup in 1982.

Instead, Olympiakos will play in their first European final at the home of rivals AEK Athens on 29 May.

And there will be no English club in a European final for the first time in four seasons.