Hearts Of Oak Complete Signing Of Elmina Sharks Goalkeeper Richard Attah

Footballghana.com can report that Ghana Premier League giant, Accra Hearts of Oak has completed the signing of former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Attah in the ongoing transfer window.

The two parties have been in negotiations over the possible transfer of the player in the last couple of days and have finally reached an agreement that will see the shot-stopper playing for the Phobians in the upcoming season.

According to confirmed reports from credible sources, Richard Attah has signed a three-year deal for the Accra based club and will don the Rainbow colours until the summer of 2022.

The highly-rated goalkeeper has joined the side on a free transfer following his departure from Elmina Sharks upon the expiry of his transfer recently.

Richard Attah, 24, is tipped to succeed at Hearts of Oak especially looking at his numbers in the past seasons. He managed to keep eight clean sheets in 11 matches for Elmina Sharks in the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

His signing comes as part of efforts by head coach Kim Grant to boost his squad in anticipation of the local league which will likely make a return in September.

He joins young winger Dominic Eshun and Bernard Arthur as confirmed additions of Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window.