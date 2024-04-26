ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: We are confident of winning against Zamalek - Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow
The General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, expresses unwavering confidence in his team's ability to secure a victory against Zamalek SC this Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League side is gearing up to face the Egyptian giants in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

In the first leg, Dreams FC held Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, setting the stage for an intense rematch.

With the second leg scheduled at the Baba Yar Stadium on Sunday, April 28, Shardow believes in their chances of triumph.

"We are extremely confident that we will win against Zamalek on Sunday. Based on the training and the technical experience of Karim Zito, myself, and the team, we are extremely confident of winning on Sunday," Shardow affirmed during an interview on Asempa FM.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 16:00GMT. Dreams FC has announced free entry to the stadium, except for the VIP and VVIP stands, encouraging fans to come and support their team.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

