UEFA U16 Tournament: Black Starlets hammer Serbia 5-1 to clinch first win

Ghana's Black Starlets bounced back with an impressive victory over Serbia in the early hours of Friday during the ongoing UEFA U-16 international tournament.

Laryea Kingston's squad showed resilience in their second match, clinching a convincing 5-1 win against Serbia after their opening loss to Russia.

The West African team dominated the game, securing the win in Zenit. They started strong, and their efforts paid off in the 15th minute when Captain Abdulai Nortey curled in a brilliant shot following Ernest Ofori's decisive move.

The Starlets maintained pressure, doubling their lead just before halftime with Benjamin Hanson converting a penalty after Ebenezer Anane was fouled in the box.

David Kwame Koranteng extended the lead to 3-0 right before halftime, capitalizing on Abdul Baaki Haruna's cross.

Coach Kingston kept the lineup unchanged after the break.

Ebenezer Anane, who earned the penalty for Ghana's second goal, netted the fourth after a skillful exchange with Koranteng.

Serbia managed to pull one back in the 67th minute, making it 4-1.

Benjamin Tsevanyo, who came off the bench, sealed the victory for the Starlets just before the final whistle.

Next up, Ghana will face Kazakhstan in their final game of the four-nation tournament on Sunday, April 28.

The tournament serves as part of Ghana's preparations for the 2024 WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which will be held in Accra.