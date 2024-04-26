UEFA U-16 Tournament: Ghana 5-1 Serbia [HIGHLIGHTS]

Ghana's Black Starlets bounced back with a victory against Serbia in the UEFA U-16 international tournament, securing a convincing win in the early hours of Friday morning.
After a disappointing start with a loss against Russia, Laryea Kingston's boys showed resilience with a commanding performance in their second game.
The team clinched a 5-1 victory in Zenit, marking a return to winning ways and boosting their confidence in the tournament.
- Highlights of the game below:
The Black Starlets bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Serbia 🇷🇸 5-1 in their second game at the UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament.— Lawrence Degraft Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) April 26, 2024
Laryea Kingston’s side set the tone with a commanding first-half display. pic.twitter.com/9IBWFRUQCj