UEFA U-16 Tournament: Ghana 5-1 Serbia [HIGHLIGHTS]

Ghana's Black Starlets bounced back with a victory against Serbia in the UEFA U-16 international tournament, securing a convincing win in the early hours of Friday morning.

After a disappointing start with a loss against Russia, Laryea Kingston's boys showed resilience with a commanding performance in their second game.

The team clinched a 5-1 victory in Zenit, marking a return to winning ways and boosting their confidence in the tournament.

Highlights of the game below: