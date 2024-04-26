CAF Confederation Cup: We are confident of winning the ultimate - Ameenu Shardow

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has set high sights, aiming for victory in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe lads will come up against Zamalek SC in the second leg of the CAF inter-club competition on Sunday.

In the first leg, the Ghana Premier League champions held the Egyptian powerhouse to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.

As they prepare to face off at the Baba Yara Stadium, Shardow expressed the team's ambitious goal of clinching the trophy in their debut appearance.

Despite initial doubts, Dreams FC has defied expectations, fueled by their strong performance in the tournament.

"We were not given a chance to progress in the CAF Confederation Cup but look at where we are now," he told Asempa FM.

"You have to feel it and as a team, we want to go all the way to win the ultimate. We are confident of doing that based on our performance in the competition," he added.

Kick-off for the game is set for 16:00 GMT. Dreams FC aims to follow in the footsteps of Hearts of Oak, becoming only the second Ghanaian club to lift the trophy since 2004 when Hearts of Oak emerged victorious over Asante Kotoko.