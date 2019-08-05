Ghana Coaches Association Implores Kwesi Appiah To Reign As Black Stars Trainer

General Secretary of Ghana Coaches Association, Lawyer Quayeson, has implored Black stars head Coach, Kwesi Appiah, to step down as Black Stars coach.

The 59-year-old has come under immense pressure following the team’s abysmal performance in AFCON19.

Ghana were painful crashed out of the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt by Tunisia at the round of 16 losing 4:5 on penalties.

Despite the backing from the presidency, Mr Quayeson in an interview with Atinka Sports called on the former Al Khartoum manager to do the honourable thing by resigning from his post.

"When it comes to issues of national interest and importance, we don’t only think about yourself and the Association, we have to be reasonable and also accept the concern of what other citizens are saying, so if it gets to a point and we see this is what the majority want, we can’t stick our neck out and insist on supporting our association member, the Black Stars is our pride and we need to face the reality and stop thinking about our personal interest.

“He (Kwesi Appiah) is matured and knows what will benefit the country and himself but I think he will put the interest of Ghana first,” he said.

Mr Quayeson insists that although Coach Kwesi Appiah has enjoyed support from the Association, they will consider the call of Ghanaians with respect to their associate member.