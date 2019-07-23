Ghana Will Win 2021 AFCON, Says Afriyie Acquah

Ghana midfielder, Afriyie Acquah says all is not lost in the nation's hopes of ending their long Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title drought following the disappointment of the recent tournament in Egypt insisting they will win the 2021 tournament.

The Black Stars' hopes of ending the 37 years trophy drought ended in failure by a round of 16 defeat to Tunisia on penalties.

“We did our best and wanted to win the Cup but we all know in football you either win, lose or draw," Empoli ace Acquah told Zylofon TV.

"We did our best but we were unfortunate so we will just give thanks to God.

"It’s not too late; we are young, so Ghanaians should give us another two years to win the tournament.”

Some people believe Ghana's controversial captaincy change just before the tournament may have disrupted their focus and ambitions in Egypt.

“We were cool with the captaincy change because the coach announced it to us so we all gave him our support," Acquah explained.

"Even at club sides they change captains, so you the player, you should take it as normal and leave the talking to the public. Captaincy is just an armband.

“The change did not cause anything in camp. People who are not close to us [the players] assumed that we were fighting but it is not true.

"We were united in camp. We are a team and a family so there were no factions."

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in Cameroon.