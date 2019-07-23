Man United Slips To 6th In Forbes’ Most Valuable Sports Teams

Manchester United have slipped to 6th position in Forbes’ Top 50 richest sports teams in the world. The Red Devils previously occupied second position in the 2018 edition.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both moved above United, who fall out of the top 5.

The American NFL side, Dallas Cowboys, tops the list with a value of $5 billion with the majority of revenue generated from TV Broadcasts and sponsorship deals.

Real Madrid and Barcelona make the top 5 as they place third and fourth respectively.

The top five comprises of Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Real Madrid, Barcelona and New York Knicks.

Manchester United are just outside of the top five as they place sixth on the list.

Among the top fifty richest teams comprises of eight football teams with four of them being English Premier League clubs.

Real Madrid has a value of $4.24 billion, Barcelona also has a value of $4.02 billion, and Manchester United who sits sixth is valued at $3.81 billion.

Bayern Munich comes 17th with $3.02 billion, Sheikh Mansour and his club, Manchester United comes at 25th position with $2.69 billion.

Chelsea places 32nd with a value of $2.58 billion, Arsenal is 42nd on the top 50 list with $2.27 billion and Liverpool makes the list at 45th with a value of $2.18 billion.

Per the list, Manchester United still remains the richest English club but is behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.