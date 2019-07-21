CAF confederations cup: Ashgold To Play Akonangui FC At Preliminary Stage

Ghana Premier League side, Obuasi Ashanti Gold has been drawn against Equatorial Guinea club Akonangui FC in the preliminary stage of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederations Cup.

All the inter-club competitions of CAF will be starting from next month with all qualified teams ready to battle for progression into the Group phase where the competition takes shape.

The Miners qualified for the upcoming edition of the competition after emerging as champions of the tier 2 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition when they beat Nzema Kotoko in the finals.

Following the draw for the competition earlier today, the Obuasi based side are set to face the club from Equatorial Guinea in a two-legged tie to decide who progresses into the second round.

The first leg of the encounter will be played in Equatorial Guinea during the second weekend of August before Akonangui FC visits the Len Clay Sports Stadium two weeks later for the second leg.

Ashgold has already intensified training for the start of the CAF Confederations Cup and will be hoping to see off their opponent over the two legs.