Kwesi Appiah To Remain As Black Stars Coach Despite Failing To Achieve AFCON Target - Reports

James Akwesi Appiah will stay on as the head coach of the Black Stars until the end of his contract.

The 54-year-old has been under pressure after failing to win the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the former Al Khartoum manager was expected to relinquish his position as Black Stars coach following the team’s elimination at the round of 16 of the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah was tasked to supervise the team to win the title in Egypt after he was reappointed two years ago.

However, Ghana crashed out at the round of 16 stage losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia but reliable sources say he will only stay on and runout his contract which comes to an end later this year.

Kwesi Appiah was handed a contract extension to lead Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations after his deal with the Ghana Football Association expired early this year.

Many believe his second coming has been disastrous after Ghana failed to make it to the semi-finals at the AFCON for the first time in the last seven editions of the competition.