CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC confident of ending Zamalek's away heroics

Ghana FA Cup champions, Dreams FC, are setting their sights on disrupting Zamalek SC's impressive away streak in the ongoing 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League outfit is preparing to welcome the Egyptian giants to the Baba Yara Stadium for the return leg clash on Sunday afternoon.

Zamalek has yet to taste defeat in their four away fixtures in the Confederation Cup.

Nonetheless, Dreams FC's General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, is brimming with confidence, expressing belief that they can put an end to Zamalek's unbeaten run away from home and secure a spot in the final.

"Records are meant to be broken. Zamalek are a good side but this is Dreams FC and we were not given a chance but playing at home, we are confident of progressing to the final," Shardow told Asempa FM.

In the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium last week, Dreams FC managed to hold Zamalek SC to a goalless draw.

The highly anticipated fixture is slated to commence at 16:00 GMT. In a bid to mobilise a significant turnout, the club has announced free entry to all stands except for the VIP and VVIP areas.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

