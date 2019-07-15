AFCON 2019: Coach Kwasi Appiah Rubbishes Report Of Journalist Assaulting Him

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah has strongly denied reports in the Ghanaian media that an unnamed TV presenter physically assaulted him by tugging his ear to demonstrate that he doesn’t heed to advice after the country’s painful 2019 Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Reports went rife last week Friday that the ‘fallacious incident’ happened at the poolside of the five-star Forsan El Tulip Hotel in Ismailia where the Black Stars team was housed.

However, the 54-year-old in with SportsworldGhana.com categorically denied knowledge of such confrontation by the said journalist.

"I was surprised and shocked when I heard the news in the media but I can strongly tell you that the story is completely false, nothing of that sort happened between me and any journalist as purported by these portals who failed to verify their information," said the Black Stars gaffer.

"How can a journalist attack me at the team’s Hotel, that is highly impossible. I am still struggling to understand why people would want to report untrue stories just to denigrate my image. Again I can tell you the story is never true,’’

The Black Stars have been made to wait for another two years to win the prestigious title after a crashing 5-4 penalty defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 at the Ismailia Stadium exactly a week today.

Ghana had won more Cup of Nations titles than any other country when they emerged champions in 1982 but their four trophies have since been outshined by both Egypt (seven) and Cameroon (five).

The four-times champions had made it to the semi-finals at the six previous tournaments but came up short on each occasion, and were this time deny even a quarterfinal berth after they had an effort ruled out by South African referee Victor Gomez and twice hit the woodwork.