AFCON 2019: Senegal 1-0 Tunisia – Teranga Lions Progress To Finals After 17years

The Teranga Lions of Senegal has progressed into the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the first time in 17 years after beating the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The West African side locked horns with the North African giants at the 30 June Stadium earlier this afternoon and had to overcome drama throughout 120 minutes of action to emerge as victors.

A pulsating encounter in the first half kept fans on their seat and on their feet feat but failed to produce ant goal. Both sides managed to create some chances but were all wasteful as Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa whistled for the break.

The second half resumed in the same fashion with both sides playing some good football in search of the vital goal that would push them into the finals of this year’s continental showdown.

Senegal who appeared to be the better side could have scored two or more goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half but squandered all their opportunities. There were nearly punished on the 72nd minutes when Tunisia was awarded a penalty kick.

Ferjani Sassi stepped up to take the penalty kick but was denied by Alfred Gomis who dived to the right direction to save the kick.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Teranga Lions were awarded a penalty of their own to win the game but failed to do so after Henri Saivet’s kick was parried away by goalkeeper Mouez Hassen.

The action continued with neither side able to find the back of the net as the match ended goalless at the end of the 90 minutes to force the game into extra time.

Senegal, fortunately, took the lead courtesy an own goal from Dylan Bronn. Tunisia was awarded another penalty late in extra time only for it to be overruled by a VAR review.

That own goal in the early minutes of extra time proved to be the decider at the end of the day with Senegal doing very well to deny their opponent any chance of getting back into the match.

The win sees Senegal progressing into the finals of the 2019 AFCON after failing to do so in the last 17 years. They will face the winner of the other semi-finals match between Nigeria and Algeria.