Clifford Aboagye Joins Gallos de Querétaro From Atlas FC

Ghana midfielder Clifford Aboagye will spend the 2019/20 season with Mexican side Gallos de Querétaro after completing a season-long loan move from Atlas FC.

“Looking ahead to the 2019 Apertura of Liga MX, we welcome the Ghanaian, Clifford Aboagye, who already has experience in Mexican soccer,” reads Querétaro’s statement.

‪Atlas FC also said in a Club statement: “Atlas FC reports that footballer Clifford Aboagye will go on loan to Club Querétaro.”‬

The Mexican Soccer Academy appreciates the time and effort they devoted during his stay at the club, wishing him success in the future.”

The former Ghana U-20 star played a very key role for Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies, mastering a team to a debut Premier League qualification in 2013.

Later, he joined Granada CF in Spain and debuted with the first team on January 8, 2015, in a Cup match before making his debut in the La Liga.

In 2017, he arrived in Mexico and caught the attention of the national media, first spending a season on loan with Atlas and later permanent deal, thanks to the speed, technical conditions and vision of the game.

Aboagye won the Adidas Bronze Ball in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey in 2013, where Ghana grabbed bronze in the competition and also featured in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.