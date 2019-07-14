GOC Prez Nunoo Mensah Congratulates AUGUSCO

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee and a former Senior Prefect (SP) of St. Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO), Ben Nunoo Mensah has congratulated his alma mater for emerging winners of this year’s National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The College won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter’s SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

Apsunian Nunoo Mensah who despite his valuable schedule took the opportunity to be at the National Theatre on Thursday to cheer the AUGUSCO boys to victory believes his alma mater will surely defend the coveted NSMQ trophy come next year.

“The motto of the College is “Omnia Vincit Labor” meaning Perseverance Conquers All and definitely the competitors for 2020 must make it a must to defend it for us to make it a hat trick. So preparation starts now and we the old boys will provide all what the competitors will need to deliver for ‘2020 HAT TRICK’ which will be launched soon,” he told Starrfm.com.gh.

Meanwhile, the old boys association (APSU) will be organizing a special send-off party over the weekend for the victorious team before they journey to Cape Coast.