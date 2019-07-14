WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Navarrete Returns On August 17 Against Undefeated Da Vaca

WBO World Super Bantamweight Champion Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete will return to the ring on August 17th against Francisco De Vaca, a Mexican fighter based in Phoenix.

Navarrette (27-1-0, 23KOs) will be defending his WBO title for the second time after winning it from the former Ghanaian champion Isaac Dogboe aka The Royal Storm and successfully defending it in a rematch on their back-to-back fixtures.

Da Vaca (20-0-0, 6KOs) goes to the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles on Aug 17 as undefeated boxer, a one-time NABF Junior Super Bantamweight Champion and ranked number 11 by the WBO.

Since Navarrette defeated Dogboe from Ghana, the West African country has been trying to find other boxers to win more titles to add to that of Richard Commey, the IBF Lightweight champion.

Wasiru Mohammed, the current WBO Global and WBO Africa Champion is one of the prospects who can deliver Ghana with a title.

Others are Joseph Agbeko, Emmanuel Tagoe, Manyo Plange, Isaac Sackey, Duke Micah,Theo Tetteh, Bastie Samir and Michael Ansah aka One Bullet.