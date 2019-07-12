Politicians Have Ruined Ghana Football - Willie Klutse

Technical Director of Inter Allies, Willie Klutse has taken a swipe at the two big political parties in the country [NPP and NDC] claiming they have ruined football in the country.

According to him, the Black Stars have not been able to win Africa's finest tournament for the past years due to the involvement of the two political parties.

Ghana's trophy famine continued after they were kicked out of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations losing to Tunisia on penalties in the round of 16.

“If we follow NDC and NPP, we won’t win any trophy because none of these people wants the other to win anything for the country so they pray against the team; because they are not in power," the former Ghanaian international told Happy FM.

"These two parties have destroyed our football. They should leave the national teams especially the Black stars alone.

"We have the “bring him down “ mentality and until we stop mixing politics with football, we won’t win anything and we will continue wasting our money. Our ministers always make themselves GFA president during tournaments. Attending training, calling the shots and giving instructions like they are coaches.

“People are in Egypt with no technical knowledge to offer the team. They are there fighting over money. From the GFA to the ministry. They don’t care if we win the trophy or not because they’re just thinking about the money they’ll be getting," he added.