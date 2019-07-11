Tema Youth President Osei Palmer Buys New Hearts Kit For Gh¢20,000 To Show Support

Aspiring Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has bought one of the Hearts of Oak’s new Umbro replica Jerseys for a whopping GH¢20,000 to show his support.

Palmer who is the President of Tema Youth Football Club was one of the football administrators that graced the club’s short ceremony to unveil the new kits which have been designed by the top kit manufacturing firm.

The colorful ceremony took place at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, as the Phobians displayed the new Umbro replica jerseys they have received from their kit sponsors in the last month.

As a show of support to the good course of the Accra based club, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer who is a former Executive Committee member of the GFA paid an amount of GH¢20,000 for one of the replica jerseys.

The Ghana Premier league giant has joined a host of top clubs in the world including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are all being kitted by Umbro.