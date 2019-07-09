Modern Ghana logo

09.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: ”I’m Really Sorry”- Ekuban Apologizes To Ghanaians After Penalty Miss Against Tunisia

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana forward, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has rendered an unqualified apology to his Black Stars teammates and Ghanaians for his penalty miss against Tunisia which saw the Black Stars exit the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars’ quest to end the country’s 37-years title drought was brought to an end after exiting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the round of 16 stage.

The Trabzonspor missed Ghana’s only penalty kick as the Black Stars were loss 5-4 to Tunisia after a 1-1 draw of regulation time football.

Ekuban tweeted after the game and apologized to Ghanaians for his penalty miss.

