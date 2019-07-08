Samson Deen Elected National Paralympic Committee President

Mr Samson Deen, president of the Ghana para powerlifting was on Saturday elected the new president of the Ghana National Paralympics Committee (NPC) in a keenly contested election at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He polled 7 votes against his opponent, Shabaan Mohammed, the technical director of the Ghana Cycling Association who polled 6 votes.

After the newly elected were sworn in by Madam Ester Akua Gyamfi, Samson Deen addressed the press and promised to bring good leadership by involving everyone with the passion to support disabled sports.

“Today marks the beginning of a fresh future, and I am happy to lead a strong team to serve the nation. I promise fairness, transparency and unity. No divide and rules tactics with me, we are a family, those days are over and we are going to work with the support of the media to attract corporate Ghana and support from the people of Ghana.

A new wind of success is blowing now on NPC and we hope to focus on grabbing more medals at the Africa Games in Morocco and the Tokyo 2020 Games” he said.

Mr Fred Otu Lartey was elected vice president, with the secretary post going to Peter Adjei and Evans Yeboah getting the treasurer position.

The four executive members elected were Philip Otuo, Ibrahim Sani, Twum Barima and Henry Kweku Nyanteh.