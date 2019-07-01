AFCON 2019: Don't Expect A Lot Of Changes Against Guinea Bissau On Tuesday - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that there will not be many changes in his starting line up to face Guinea Bissau in a crucial final Group F encounter.

Kwesi Appiah will not have the services of winger Christian Atsu due to injury and Kasim Nuhu is suspended for the game after accumulating two yellow cards.

However, Jonathan Mensah is also set to pass a late fitness test after picking up an injury against Cameroon.

Asked if those players were in line to start against Guinea Bissau, Appiah said; “I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of changes. No one has believed in Gyan more than me.

“We’ve been having training sessions and every coach assesses how the training goes and you choose your players for a particular game.

“It depends on how he performs at training, then I will decide whether he plays or not.

“Kwabena Owusu did well when he came on and players like him are the future. And we are looking at given each and everyone the opportunity when the time arises.

Ghana must beat Guinea Bissau in their last Group F game in Suez to qualify to the round of 16.

The game will take place at the 27,000 capacity Suez Stadium, home of Egyptian Premier League side, Petrojet.

Kick off is at 6pm local time, 4pm in Ghana.