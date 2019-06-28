AFCON 2019: George Afriyie Hails Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi On His Impact On CAF

George Afriyie, a former Ghana Ghana FA vice president has hailed former boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi for his role in providing positions for Ghanaians on a various committee at the Confederation of African Football [CAF].

The Liberty Professionals football director who is set to take his first major role at the Nations Cup as match commission in the game between Angola and Mauritania revealed Mr Nyantakyi played a vital role in earning his a place on the CAF organising committee.

In an interview with African Cup of Nation Commentator, Ben Willie-Graham, Goerge said, “We need to thank the former president of Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“First of all, we need to be thankful to the former President Mr Kwesi Nyantaky. When he was the CAF first Vice President he made sure a lot of Ghanaians got the opportunity to serve on CAF committees.

“It’s not that Ghanaians weren’t capable or were not better than others on the continent but we have to be honest, when it comes to football in Africa, you can’t count three or more countries without Ghana.

“The passion we have for football is not in doubt and for me it is a normal thing and as a match commissioner I hope the game goes on without any problem,” he added.

George Afriyie will be the commissioner in charge of the game between Angola and Mauritania at the Nations Cup.